Local resident named to Dean's List at Dickinson College

Saturday, July 29, 2023

CARLISLE, Pa. (July 28, 2023) - Lily Hogan, a rising junior philosophy major at Dickinson College, has been named to the dean's list for the spring 2023 semester. 

A graduate of Shorewood High School, she is the daughter of Don and Shelly Hogan of Shoreline, Wash.

Dickinson College, located in historic Carlisle, Pa., was chartered in 1783. The private, liberal-arts college is nationally recognized for its cross-disciplinary, active approach to learning, international education, civic engagement and its commitment to teaching its students about sustainability across the curriculum, the community and the globe.


Posted by DKH at 4:00 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  