Two Shorewood tennis players take top honors in Snohomish Summer Smash

Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Shorewood’s Rylie Gettmann took
the Girls Gold Singles title
Last weekend, the eight tennis courts at Snohomish High School were alive with the sounds of competitive tennis, as one of the largest junior tennis tournaments in the state took place. 

One hundred eighty-five players traveled from as far South as Seattle and as far North as Bellingham, making their way to the Snohomish Valley to see who would come out on top at the 8th Annual Snohomish Summer Smash presented by Gaffney Construction. 

When the smoke cleared, among those holding the coveted Champion t-shirts was Shorewood’s Rylie Gettmann, taking the Girls Gold Singles title to go with the two titles she claimed last year, and Shorewood’s Mari Brittle winning the Girls Silver Singles. 

Shorewood’s Mari Brittle
won the Girls Silver Singles
Edmonds-Woodway’s Nalu Akiona grabbed the Boys Gold Doubles title with Cole Balen of Archbishop Murphy, and then followed that up with the Mixed Doubles title with MK Fuller from Holy Names.

The Summer Smash was started in 2015 as an alternative for high school players who wanted to take part in competitive tennis but not play in USTA tournaments. 

Participation in the four-day tournament has grown exponentially since the Pandemic, with this year’s turnout nearly triple the total from 2019. 

Players interested in learning more about the tournament can go to snohomishsummersmash.com.



