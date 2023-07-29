Participants get Community Preparedness training at NEMCo workshop

Saturday, July 29, 2023

Instructors Dan Singley and Robin McKenzie
demonstrate the proper application
of a tourniquet to workshop attendees.
By Patrick Ducey
NEMCo CERT Volunteer

On Saturday, July 22, 2023, the Northshore Emergency Management Coalition (NEMCo) held a Community Preparedness Workshop at Shoreline Fire Station 51 in Kenmore. 

This three-hour class is part of a program to help citizens in our area become more resilient and better prepared to handle emergencies on their own when first responder resources may be overwhelmed for a week or two after an initial incident.

Attendees at the workshop learned about the ACT (Antidote, CPR, Tourniquet) program, which teaches life-saving skills they can do before an ambulance arrives. 

NEMCo Instructor Dan Singley provides training on the
new ‘ACT to Save a Life’ approach to CPR and First Aid
There was also a presentation on the hazards we face in our community and in our home, as well as the simple yet effective steps citizens can take to prepare for a disaster. 

Each participant received a Resource Guide and various checklists to provide more detailed guidance to assist them in preparing and handling emergencies in their community. 

After the classroom portion, participants went out to the fire training ground and did a hands-on exercise highlighting the proper way for putting out a small fire with a fire extinguisher.

NEMCo Instructor Patrick Ducey teaches workshop attendees how to effectively use
a fire extinguisher on small fires
NEMCo offers numerous other training courses, including Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training, which is a much longer class that goes more in depth into emergency management and preparedness activities. 

NEMCo also has a RACES team for those interested in the deployment of amateur (ham) radio to support responders during emergencies.

If you missed this opportunity, NEMCo is planning to offer another free Community Preparedness Workshop later in the year. 

NEMCo is staffed by a full-time Emergency Manager and a corps of volunteers who donate their time to help our community become more prepared to handle themselves in emergencies. 

If you are interested in learning more about how to prepare for a disaster, visit the NEMCo website

Photos courtesy NEMCo


Posted by DKH at 3:10 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  