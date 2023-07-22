Urgent and Emergency Care in the Shoreline / LFP Area
Saturday, July 22, 2023
Today, many clinics offer telemedicine same-day services. But if you are looking to get checked up in-person, below are some locations and times of physical urgent and emergency care centers in the Shoreline area.
Urgent Care
ZoomCare offers urgent care services both online and in-person. Their physical Shoreline space is located in Shoreline Place next to the Shoreline Central Animal Hospital. The center is open from 8am — 6pm Monday through Friday and 9am — 6pm on weekends.
ZoomCare’s Edmonds location is on Highway 99, open from 7am — 5pm Monday through Friday and 8am — 5pm on weekends. By Alderwood Mall,
ZoomCare is also in Lynnwood, available during the same times as its Edmonds location.
On Ballinger Way, MultiCare Indigo Urgent Care welcomes walk-ins from 8am — 8pm every day except for Friday, when the center is closed. Same-day appointments can also be booked online.
The Everett Clinic in Shoreline Marketplace has a walk-in urgent care clinic from 7:30am — 7pm Monday through Friday and 8am — 5pm on weekends. No appointment is needed.
On Highway 99 in Edmonds, Swedish Urgent Care is open 8am — 8pm Monday through Friday and 8am — 4pm on weekends.
UW Medicine has an urgent care facility in Mountlake Terrace in Gateway Place. Though walk-in availability varies day by day, the facility is open from 10am — 8pm Monday through Friday and 8am — 6pm on weekends. It is closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. On Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, the center is open from 8am — 3pm, and on all other holidays, it is open from 8am — 6pm.
In Lynnwood, Concentra Urgent Care near Alderwood Mall is open from 8am — 5pm Monday through Friday and 9am — 5pm on Saturday. The clinic is closed on Sunday. Concentra also has other locations, like their center on Northgate Way that is open from 8am — 5pm only on weekdays.
Evergreen Health Primary Care in Kenmore operates from 8am — 5pm Monday through Friday and 8am — 12pm on Saturday. The clinic is closed on Sunday. To make same-day appointments, the center asks patients to call their office.
The Seattle area’s DispatchHealth, a unique urgent care provider that goes to patients’ homes, is available 7 days a week from 8am — 10pm, including holidays. Patients must book an appointment online and can likely be visited for care that same day.
Community Health Center of Snohomish County has an Edmonds medical walk-in clinic open from 8am — 7pm Monday through Wednesday and Friday, 9am — 7pm on Thursday, and 9am — 6pm on weekends. It is closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. The wait time can be found on their website.
Minute Clinic in Lynnwood offers same day care from 8am — 1pm and 2pm — 7pm Monday through Friday and 9am — 1pm and 2pm — 5:30pm on weekends. Appointments can be made online or walk-in, but walk-in does not guarantee patients will be seen.
Emergency Room Care 24/7/365
Swedish Hospital’s Edmonds Campus is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week with emergency room care. Patients should call 9-1-1 in an emergency. If their situation is not life-threatening, patients may also call their doctors first.
UW Medical Center Northwest at Northwest Hospital by Northgate is always open for emergency room care. The emergency department offers 22 private treatment rooms, five trauma/critical care rooms, mobile and bedside patient admissions and a triage room staffed 24 hours a day.
