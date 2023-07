Urgent and Emergency Care in the Shoreline / LFP Area

Emergency room at Seattle UW Medical Center Northwest

Today, many clinics offer telemedicine same-day services. But if you are looking to get checked up in-person, below are some locations and times of physical urgent and emergency care centers in the Shoreline area. ZoomCare offers urgent care services both online and in-person. Their physical Shoreline space is located in Shoreline Place next to the Shoreline Central Animal Hospital. The center is open from 8am — 6pm Monday through Friday and 9am — 6pm on weekends.