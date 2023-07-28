Zack Stallings suspends campaign for school board and endorses Hazim Ghanim

Zack Stallings suspends campaign

for Shoreline School Board Announcement from Zachary Stallings





I have made the decision to suspend my campaign for School Board Director Position 4, and to endorse my wonderful and learned opponent Hazim Ghanim.





My only goal in running was to make Shoreline Schools the best district in the nation. An agonizing soul search and many sleepless nights has led me to the conclusion that I am not the best candidate to do this. My part is staying on the ground, in school, where I belong.





Hazim Ghanim Hazim has the vision, the knowledge, and the chutzpah to get things done on this board. I am so glad that Hazim has joined our community and cares enough to throw his hat in the ring for the board. I know that he will bring the fresh perspective this board so desperately needs. Hazim has the vision, the knowledge, and the chutzpah to get things done on this board. I am so glad that Hazim has joined our community and cares enough to throw his hat in the ring for the board. I know that he will bring the fresh perspective this board so desperately needs.





To my supporters and voters, thank you so much for your confidence in me, it means the world. It is unfortunate that Washington State has a backwards electoral system where some votes are wasted. Let’s fight for a fairer voting system where all votes matter!





I am so glad to have talked with so many people with so many different opinions across this great community. I am delighted to know so many people here are in-tune with local politics. Thank you so much for the time that you gave to speak to me.





With Gratitude

Zachary Stallings