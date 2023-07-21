Wildfires: Newell Road Fire in Klickitat county burning 6,000 acres and threatening homes, farms, wheat fields, solar and wind farms, landfill, and livestock

Friday, July 21, 2023

Klickitat County – State fire assistance has been mobilized under the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan in support of local firefighters working to contain the Newell Road Fire located in Klickitat County, near the town of Bickleton. 

Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste authorized the mobilization of state firefighting resources on July 21, 2023, at 7:15pm at the request of Fire Chief John Jensen, Klickitat County Fire District 2.

The Newell Road Fire started on July 21, 2023, at approximately 3:35pm. This fire is estimated at 6,000 acres and growing. It is burning in grass, brush, and timber understory and is threatening homes, farms, wheat fields, solar and wind farms, landfill, and livestock. Level 1 and 3 evacuations are in effect at this time. The fire cause is currently under investigation.



