2023 Dahlia Show August 12-13, 2023 at Sky Nursery
Sunday, July 23, 2023
Note: Our annual dahlia show (the continent's largest!) takes place earlier than in the past. That change was made because the American Dahlia Society's National Show takes place in Portland, OR at our usual show weekend.
The show will take place over two days at Sky Nursery 18528 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133
- Saturday August 12, 2023 - 9am to 6pm
- Sunday, August 13, 2023 - 9am to 4pm
The dahlia exhibition of the Puget Sound Dahlia Association and the Seattle Dahlia Society regularly attracts many dahlia enthusiasts from across the country and from abroad.
The Sky Nursery provides a perfect display space with much natural light for our favorite flower, and the nursery now has created a lovely backdrop for selfies or family photos.
There is no charge for show visitors.
For more information contact Martin Kral, 206-546-9692
