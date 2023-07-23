2023 Dahlia Show August 12-13, 2023 at Sky Nursery





The dahlia exhibition of the Puget Sound Dahlia Association and the Seattle Dahlia Society regularly attracts many dahlia enthusiasts from across the country and from abroad.





The Sky Nursery provides a perfect display space with much natural light for our favorite flower, and the nursery now has created a lovely backdrop for selfies or family photos.





There is no charge for show visitors.



For more information contact Martin Kral, 206-546-9692





