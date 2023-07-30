Washington Association of Sewer and Water Districts (WASWD) honors Rep. Cindy Ryu

State Rep. Cindy Ryu, left, receiving an award from Judi Gladstone, executive director of the Washington Association of Water and Sewer Districts. Photo courtesy WASWD.

An award ceremony was held on June 29, 2023 at North City Water District in Shoreline to present Rep. Cindy Ryu, D-Shoreline with an Outstanding Legislator Award from the Washington Association of Sewer and Water Districts (WASWD).





At a separate ceremony, they also honored Senator Mark Mullet (D-Issaquah).



Both Senator Mullet and Representative Ryu were responsible for significant efforts to ensure the success of special purpose water and sewer districts in the state of Washington, which in turn provides positive outcomes for utility customers.



From her initial involvement as a Shoreline City Council Member and Mayor, to her election to the Washington House of Representatives in 2010, Representative Ryu has focused on community development and consumer protection—core tenets shared by special purpose utility districts.



Her efforts this past session included sponsoring and shepherding legislation to provide equal treatment for all local governments undertaking public works procurement processes.





Despite not serving on the House Local Government Committee, she negotiated with her colleagues on that committee to secure strong bipartisan support for the bill.





Thanks to Representative Ryu’s support, the bill was signed by the Governor on May 4, 2023, allowing special purpose districts the same conditions for performing work in-house, which will ultimately save on ratepayer bills.





