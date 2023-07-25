Jobs: WSDOT Transportation Engineer 3





This position serves as a primary point of contact and liaison with the Toll Division for the Northwest Region (NWR) Traffic. The incumbent will support WSDOT’s mission by operating the region’s intelligent transportation systems (ITS), guiding other staff in the use of these systems, and making decisions that directly impact driver safety and optimize traffic flow on WSDOT roadways while also helping build algorithmic programs that assist ITS potential.









The candidate selected for this position will also work to support traffic analysis and data requests for the region Traffic Office and assists in producing engineering studies and reports. The successful candidate must be available to work a variety of shifts to include day, swing, night, weekends, and holidays, sometimes with little notice to assist in the 24/7 operations of the TMC.

Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region$79,807 – $107,335 AnnuallyWashington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking a Transportation Engineer 3 to serve as a Transportation Management Center (TMC) Toll Liaison with the Toll Division.