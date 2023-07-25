Jobs: WSDOT Transportation Engineer 3

Tuesday, July 25, 2023

WSDOT
Transportation Engineer 3
Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region
$79,807 – $107,335 Annually

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking a Transportation Engineer 3 to serve as a Transportation Management Center (TMC) Toll Liaison with the Toll Division. 

This position serves as a primary point of contact and liaison with the Toll Division for the Northwest Region (NWR) Traffic. The incumbent will support WSDOT’s mission by operating the region’s intelligent transportation systems (ITS), guiding other staff in the use of these systems, and making decisions that directly impact driver safety and optimize traffic flow on WSDOT roadways while also helping build algorithmic programs that assist ITS potential. 

The candidate selected for this position will also work to support traffic analysis and data requests for the region Traffic Office and assists in producing engineering studies and reports. The successful candidate must be available to work a variety of shifts to include day, swing, night, weekends, and holidays, sometimes with little notice to assist in the 24/7 operations of the TMC.

Job description and application


Posted by DKH at 11:40 PM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  