Fireworks ruled out as cause of fatal Mountlake Terrace townhouse fire

Photo courtesy MLTNews.com

According to According to reporting in MLTNews.com , fireworks have been ruled out as the cause of the townhouse fire on July 3, 2023 which killed a mother and daughter and left three apartments damaged.





The investigation continues.









The fire took place while the fireworks show at Lake Ballinger, sponsored by the cities of Edmonds and Mountlake Terrace, was happening in the vicinity, but there was no evidence of fireworks at the apartment fire.