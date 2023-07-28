Fireworks ruled out as cause of fatal Mountlake Terrace townhouse fire
Friday, July 28, 2023
|Photo courtesy MLTNews.com
According to reporting in MLTNews.com, fireworks have been ruled out as the cause of the townhouse fire on July 3, 2023 which killed a mother and daughter and left three apartments damaged.
The fire took place while the fireworks show at Lake Ballinger, sponsored by the cities of Edmonds and Mountlake Terrace, was happening in the vicinity, but there was no evidence of fireworks at the apartment fire.
The investigation continues.
