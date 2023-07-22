Cantando y jugando Singing and playing Monday noon at Richmond Beach Community Park
Saturday, July 22, 2023
Join an English/Spanish concert for families with music and songs from different countries. Presented by Marco Cortes. Monday, July 24, 2023 at noon.
Una programa en Inglés y en Español para niños y familias con música y canciones de diferentes países.
Held in the Richmond Beach Community Park adjacent to the Richmond Beach Library.
In case of inclement weather, event will be held indoors. Seating will be limited, first come first served.
All ages welcome. Registration not required.
