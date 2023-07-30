Linden neighbors mourn loss of affordable living and big evergreens
Sunday, July 30, 2023
|Demolition in progress for construction of a large apartment building
Photo by Corinne McKisson
By Diane Hettrick
Demolition has begun at 179th and Linden for a large apartment complex. The site held the low-income Garden Park Apartments.
|Trees that were felled this week
Photo by Derek Blackwell
On the 17th of July, demolition of the site began, and this week the trees began to come down. Neighbors and Save Shoreline Trees held a vigil as the trees were felled.
|The trees were felled this week
Photo by Corinne McKisson
When Shoreline revised its zoning codes, priority was given to concentrating development along Aurora and existing business corridors. Linden is one block west of Aurora.
|Architect's drawing of the ModeraShoreline that will be constructed on the site
Neighbors are concerned about the loss of mature trees, the potential for heavy traffic on a narrow street, and the loss of affordable housing. See previous article about the ModeraShoreline.
A memorial page for the trees has been up since the plans for the site were made public.
