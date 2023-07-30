Linden neighbors mourn loss of affordable living and big evergreens

Demolition in progress for construction of a large apartment building

Photo by Corinne McKisson

By Diane Hettrick





Demolition has begun at 179th and Linden for a large apartment complex. The site held the low-income Garden Park Apartments





Trees that were felled this week

Photo by Derek Blackwell



On the 17th of July, demolition of the site began, and this week the trees began to come down. Neighbors and Save Shoreline Trees held a vigil as the trees were felled.





The trees were felled this week

Photo by Corinne McKisson

When Shoreline revised its zoning codes, priority was given to concentrating development along Aurora and existing business corridors. Linden is one block west of Aurora.





Architect's drawing of the ModeraShoreline that will be constructed on the site

Neighbors are concerned about the loss of mature trees, the potential for heavy traffic on a narrow street, and the loss of affordable housing. Neighbors are concerned about the loss of mature trees, the potential for heavy traffic on a narrow street, and the loss of affordable housing. See previous article about the ModeraShoreline.