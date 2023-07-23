Local residents named to Provost's List at Chapman University

Sunday, July 23, 2023

Each semester the Office of the Provost publishes a list of students honored for their academic excellence. 

Academic excellence is measured by maintaining a 3.800 term GPA or higher in at least 12 credits of residence course work taken for a letter grade.

Students from Shoreline named to the Provost's List for Spring 2023:

  • Isabel Brown - parents Jeff and Michelle Brown - Shoreline, WA
  • Samantha Combs - parents Scott and Jennifer Combs - Shoreline, WA

Chapman University is a private, Christian research university in Orange, California. It encompasses 11 schools and colleges.


