Local residents named to Provost's List at Chapman University

Each semester the Office of the Provost publishes a list of students honored for their academic excellence.





Academic excellence is measured by maintaining a 3.800 term GPA or higher in at least 12 credits of residence course work taken for a letter grade.





Students from Shoreline named to the Provost's List for Spring 2023:





Isabel Brown - parents Jeff and Michelle Brown - Shoreline, WA

Samantha Combs - parents Scott and Jennifer Combs - Shoreline, WA





Chapman University is a private, Christian research university in Orange, California. It encompasses 11 schools and colleges.