Missoula Children's Theatre performs The Secret Garden Saturday only at 3pm and 5:30pm

Looking for family friendly fun this weekend?!

Join EDP and Missoula Children's Theatre for two performances of The Secret Garden!





THIS SATURDAY ONLY - 7/29

3:00pm and 5:30pm performances









Mistress Mary Quite Contrary embarks on a journey from India to her uncle’s home in England. Along the way she makes friends with the hilarious Canadian Geese and the colorful Giant Bugs that Rock!





In time she learns to appreciate everything around her, including the Moor Animals and the helpful Fireflies. Add to that a good healthy dose of caring, and what happens?









Adapted by Michael McGill Music and Lyrics by Michael McGill

TICKETS: $12 General Adult (19-59); $9 Jr/Sr/Military Available online at www.EdmondsDriftwoodPlayers.org/education or by phone at 425-774-9600 PURCHASE TICKETS!

Run Time: This production is anticipated to be about 1-hour with no intermission

Colin, Martha, Archibald – well, the whole household – begin to enjoy the return of health and happiness in a garden carefully tended…until it blossoms once more.





The Secret Garden, an original Missoula Children’s Theatre rendition, is a joyful retelling of a story of hope and celebration and all good things in life.