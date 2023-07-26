Destinations: CHOMP! returns August 19, 2023 to Marymoor Park

Wednesday, July 26, 2023


CHOMP!, King County’s celebration of local food and sustainable living, returns August 19, 2023 to Marymoor Park in Redmond with live music from Blind Boys of Alabama, plus a full day’s worth of free, fun activities for all ages.

Activities will start at 10am and include a farmers market, local food vendors, tree climbing, NW Kung Fu lion dance, petting zoo, a fix-it fair, and scavenger hunt. 

Bring your gardening questions for Washington State University Master Gardener volunteers or make your own seed balls to take home.

Since 2015, CHOMP! has supported King County Executive Dow Constantine’s Local Food Initiative by celebrating local farmers, chefs, and restaurants that use locally sourced food along with community organizations that promote healthy food, sustainability, and social justice.


Posted by DKH at 2:40 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  