Destinations: CHOMP! returns August 19, 2023 to Marymoor Park



CHOMP!, King County's celebration of local food and sustainable living, returns August 19, 2023 to Marymoor Park in Redmond with live music from Blind Boys of Alabama , plus a full day's worth of free, fun activities for all ages.





Bring your gardening questions for Washington State University Master Gardener volunteers or make your own seed balls to take home.



Since 2015, CHOMP! has supported King County Executive Dow Constantine’s Local Food Initiative by celebrating local farmers, chefs, and restaurants that use locally sourced food along with community organizations that promote healthy food, sustainability, and social justice.







Activities will start at 10am and include a farmers market, local food vendors, tree climbing, NW Kung Fu lion dance, petting zoo, a fix-it fair, and scavenger hunt.