Washington State Animal Response Team (WASART) rescues dog from mountain trail

Friday, July 28, 2023

Kanu being packaged for transport
Washington State Animal Response Team (WASART) +1 425-681-5498 or 911
is a volunteer organization which rescues pets and livestock in emergency situations: such as dogs over cliffs, horses in wells.

This past Sunday July 23, 2023 they received a call about an American Bulldog-Cane Corso mix named Kahu who was on the new Mailbox trail in the Cascades and unable to make it back to the trailhead.

WASART responded in partnership with King County Search and Rescue Association

Kanu was too fatigued to make it
out on his own.
King County Search and Rescue’s Rapid Alpine Deployment team (Team 1) was first on site and was able to send a hasty team up trail to the dog and owner.

Soon after, Team 2 with members of WASART and ESAR (King County Explorer Search And Rescue) were also on location with the dog. 

Kahu had paw damage including a torn paw pad. After bandaging the paw and further evaluation, it was evident that he was too fatigued to continue down the trail on his own. 

During that time, Team 3 arrived carrying the rescue litter which was assembled for his ride down.

Making sure Kanu is secured in the litter
Kahu was carefully packaged and secured into the litter. WASART and ESAR members worked together to carry the litter the 2.7 miles back down to the trailhead. 

Moving a litter down a trail is hard physical work and arms get tired. Having lots of responders available to switch out and rotate with keeps the litter moving efficiently down the trail.

Volunteers take turns carrying the
heavy litter down the trail.
Once back at the trailhead, he was placed in the owner’s car and they headed to the emergency vet for further care.
 
The team debriefed, packed up, and headed home.

A huge thank you to King County Explorer Search and Rescue and King County 4x4 Search and Rescue for their assistance. We are fortunate to work alongside some of the best search and rescue organizations. 

For more information about all three nonprofit organizations or to make a donation, please visit:
Photos courtesy WASART


