Washington State Animal Response Team (WASART) rescues dog from mountain trail
Friday, July 28, 2023
|Kanu being packaged for transport
is a volunteer organization which rescues pets and livestock in emergency situations: such as dogs over cliffs, horses in wells.
This past Sunday July 23, 2023 they received a call about an American Bulldog-Cane Corso mix named Kahu who was on the new Mailbox trail in the Cascades and unable to make it back to the trailhead.
WASART responded in partnership with King County Search and Rescue Association.
|Kanu was too fatigued to make it
out on his own.
Soon after, Team 2 with members of WASART and ESAR (King County Explorer Search And Rescue) were also on location with the dog.
Kahu had paw damage including a torn paw pad. After bandaging the paw and further evaluation, it was evident that he was too fatigued to continue down the trail on his own.
During that time, Team 3 arrived carrying the rescue litter which was assembled for his ride down.
|Making sure Kanu is secured in the litter
Moving a litter down a trail is hard physical work and arms get tired. Having lots of responders available to switch out and rotate with keeps the litter moving efficiently down the trail.
|Volunteers take turns carrying the
heavy litter down the trail.
The team debriefed, packed up, and headed home.
A huge thank you to King County Explorer Search and Rescue and King County 4x4 Search and Rescue for their assistance. We are fortunate to work alongside some of the best search and rescue organizations.
For more information about all three nonprofit organizations or to make a donation, please visit:
