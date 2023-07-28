Washington State Animal Response Team (WASART) rescues dog from mountain trail

Kanu being packaged for transport





Kanu was too fatigued to make it

out on his own. King County Search and Rescue's Rapid Alpine Deployment team (Team 1) was first on site and was able to send a hasty team up trail to the dog and owner.



Soon after, Team 2 with members of WASART and ESAR (King County Explorer Search And Rescue) were also on location with the dog.





Kahu had paw damage including a torn paw pad. After bandaging the paw and further evaluation, it was evident that he was too fatigued to continue down the trail on his own.





During that time, Team 3 arrived carrying the rescue litter which was assembled for his ride down.





Making sure Kanu is secured in the litter Kahu was carefully packaged and secured into the litter. WASART and ESAR members worked together to carry the litter the 2.7 miles back down to the trailhead.





Moving a litter down a trail is hard physical work and arms get tired. Having lots of responders available to switch out and rotate with keeps the litter moving efficiently down the trail.





Volunteers take turns carrying the

heavy litter down the trail. Once back at the trailhead, he was placed in the owner's car and they headed to the emergency vet for further care.



The team debriefed, packed up, and headed home.



A huge thank you to King County Explorer Search and Rescue and King County 4x4 Search and Rescue for their assistance. We are fortunate to work alongside some of the best search and rescue organizations.







www.wasart.org

www.kcesar.org

web.kc4x4sar.org Photos courtesy WASART For more information about all three nonprofit organizations or to make a donation, please visit:Photos courtesy WASART







