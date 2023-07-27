Jobs: WSDOT Maintenance Mechanic 2 (In-Training)





The top candidate will be responsible for installing, maintaining, troubleshooting, repairing, and performing preventive maintenance on a variety of building systems including electrical, structural, exterior, and especially heating, ventilation, and air conditioning.









Job description and application





This position is expected to consider personal, co-worker and public safety as the first and foremost objective during the planning and performance of all activities in connection with work assignments.

Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region$53,953 – $67,296 AnnuallyWashington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking a Maintenance Mechanic 2 to join Northwest Region’s Facilities Maintenance team in Shoreline, WA.