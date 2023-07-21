Arts Activities by SilverKite are online and free for KCLS patrons

Friday, July 21, 2023

Arts Activities by SilverKite!

Mondays, 1:30pm; Saturdays, 10:30am
Classes are online and free to KCLS patrons
For all ages. 

Silver Kite Community Arts is offering online intergenerational workshops, talks, social hours and performances FREE for KCLS patrons. 

By offering these opportunities, we are providing stimulating creative engagement opportunities and social connection.

  • You will see GUEST AREA. 
  • Enter KCLS2020 for the password and choose your classes. 
You will receive an email confirmation with a list of supplies and access instructions before the class.


