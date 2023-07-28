Ballots and farmers markets

The Shoreline Farmers Market is Saturday, July 29, 2023 from 10am to 2pm. There is a ballot drop box at the front corner of the Aurora 192nd park n ride where the market is held. Saturday is kids day at the market so you can start by having your kid help you vote.





The Lake Forest Park Farmers Market is Sunday, July 30, 2023 from 10am to 2pm in the lower level parking lot at Town Center, intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way NE. The LFP ballot drop box is immediately adjacent to the market at the side of City Hall.







