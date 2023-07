Come to Play Day at Rhododendron Park next Saturday, July 29, 2023 for FREE fun and games to keep your family active and engaged! 6910 NE 170th St, Kenmore, WA 98028

The City of Kenmore has partnered with Step It Up to provide a variety of activities to get you moving and having fun together outdoors.





From tug-o-war, badminton, and an obstacle course, to a 3 on 3 basketball tournament ( register in advance ) there is something active and exciting for everyone at Play Day!