Margaret Hartley free mini-zine workshop August 5, 2023

Monday, July 24, 2023

Humor contributor Margaret Hartley will be teaching a free mini-zine workshop on Saturday, August 5, 2023 from 12:00 - 1:30pm at the Shorelake Arts Gallery, on the lower lobby of Town Center, intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way in Lake Forest Park.

All materials supplied while they last

The workshop is for all ages and all levels of art-making skills. 

Margaret says "This year I'm including slow-drawing zines that encourage looking closely at nature."
Margaret's biography


Posted by DKH at 2:18 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  