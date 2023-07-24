Margaret Hartley free mini-zine workshop August 5, 2023

Humor contributor Margaret Hartley will be teaching a free mini-zine workshop on Saturday, August 5, 2023 from 12:00 - 1:30pm at the Shorelake Arts Gallery, on the lower lobby of Town Center, intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way in Lake Forest Park.





The workshop is for all ages and all levels of art-making skills.





Margaret says "This year I'm including slow-drawing zines that encourage looking closely at nature."

All materials supplied while they last