Deadlines approaching for Shoreline High School Class of 1963 Reunion
Saturday, July 29, 2023
Shoreline High School Class of 1963
60th High School Reunion
Wednesday, September 6th - 5 pm to 10 pm
$85 per person for hearty hors d’oeuvres, desserts, no host bar
and entertainment by Grammy nominee, Shoreline’s own
MERRILEE RUSH
accompanied by Billy Mac
Nile Golf and Country Club
6601 - 244th St. SW
Mountlake Terrace WA
Please RSVP ASAP to Karen Schumacher Wolf
wolferkalena@gmail.com or 425-923-0148
Make your check payable to: Shoreline Class of 1963
Include a note with:
Your and your guest's names
Your high school/maiden name
Your email, mailing address and phone
Mail your note and check to:
Marty McGowan
Shoreline Class of ’63
PO Box 3323
Kirkland WA 98033
NO reservations after August 15
Golf Scramble - 10 am tee time on Sept. 6
Text, call or email Dan Washburn to sign up.
360-739-4856 or washburn@windermere.com
A block of rooms has been reserved until August 8 at
Best Western Harbor Inn in Edmonds
425-771-5021
Tell them you're with the Shoreline Class of 1963.
