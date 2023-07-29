Deadlines approaching for Shoreline High School Class of 1963 Reunion

Saturday, July 29, 2023




                                    Shoreline High School Class of 1963
60th High School Reunion


Wednesday, September 6th - 5 pm to 10 pm
$85 per person for hearty hors d’oeuvres, desserts, no host bar
and entertainment by Grammy nominee, Shoreline’s own

MERRILEE RUSH
accompanied by Billy Mac

Nile Golf and Country Club
6601 - 244th St. SW
Mountlake Terrace WA

Please RSVP ASAP to Karen Schumacher Wolf
wolferkalena@gmail.com or 425-923-0148
 
Make your check payable to: Shoreline Class of 1963

Include a note with:

Your and your guest's names 
Your high school/maiden name 
Your email, mailing address and phone 
        
Mail your note and check to:

Marty McGowan
Shoreline Class of ’63
PO Box 3323
Kirkland WA 98033

NO reservations after August 15
Golf Scramble - 10 am tee time on Sept. 6

Text, call or email Dan Washburn to sign up.
360-739-4856 or washburn@windermere.com
 
A block of rooms has been reserved until August 8 at 
Best Western Harbor Inn in Edmonds
425-771-5021
Tell them you're with the Shoreline Class of 1963.



