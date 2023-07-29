Deadlines approaching for Shoreline High School Class of 1963 Reunion





Shoreline High School Class of 1963

60th High School Reunion







Wednesday, September 6th - 5 pm to 10 pm

$85 per person for hearty hors d’oeuvres, desserts, no host bar

and entertainment by Grammy nominee, Shoreline’s own



MERRILEE RUSH

accompanied by Billy Mac





Nile Golf and Country Club

6601 - 244th St. SW

Mountlake Terrace WA





Please RSVP ASAP to Karen Schumacher Wolf

wolferkalena@gmail.com or 425-923-0148



Make your check payable to: Shoreline Class of 1963





Include a note with:



Your and your guest's names

Your high school/maiden name

Your email, mailing address and phone



Mail your note and check to:



Marty McGowan

Shoreline Class of ’63

PO Box 3323

Kirkland WA 98033





NO reservations after August 15

Golf Scramble - 10 am tee time on Sept. 6





Text, call or email Dan Washburn to sign up.

360-739-4856 or washburn@windermere.com



A block of rooms has been reserved until August 8 at

Best Western Harbor Inn in Edmonds

425-771-5021

Tell them you're with the Shoreline Class of 1963 .











