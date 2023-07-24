Shoreline Walks: Historical Borders and Boundaries Walk and Talk Thursday July 27, 2023

Shoreline Historical Museum

Photo by Steven H. Robinson

Historical Borders and Boundaries Walk and Talk

Thursday, July 27, 2023 10:00am





Join staff from the Shoreline Historical Museum in a walk and talk discussing this history of borders and boundaries in the City of Shoreline. Be a part of the conversation and explore different ideas relating to the borders and boundaries that have developed over time in our area.





This walk and talk will ask participants to actively participate in conversations. It is rated moderate for some small hills and up to two miles in length.



Walk is approximately 2 miles, 1.5 hoursWalk Rating: ModerateMeet at: Shoreline Historical Museum Parking Lot, 18501 Linden Ave N . Shoreline (additional parking across street at Fred Meyer)Walk Leader: Shoreline Historical Museum





SHORELINE WALKS Explore neighborhoods, parks and trails on some of the best walking routes in our City. Designed for adults ages 50+ but open to all ages and abilities, each walk is led by a Volunteer Walk Leader and all walks are free. No need to sign up, just show up at the meetup location and we'll take care of the rest! Friendly dogs on a leash are welcome to join.







