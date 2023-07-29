CORE urges attendance at rally prior to Sound Transit meeting on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 in Lake Forest Park
Saturday, July 29, 2023
|Sound Transit proposes adding a bus lane with retaining walls
on Bothell Way (SR522) in Lake Forest Park
The LFP citizens' group CORE is urging LFP residents to attend the rally prior to the Sound Transit community meeting on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Lake Forest Park Elementary School, 18500 37th Ave NE.
The rally will start at 5:30pm. The meeting is at 6pm and both Sound Transit and CORE urge all LFP residents to attend.
CORE spokespeople say that "Attending this meeting is the way for citizens of Lake Forest Park to make their experience with Sound Transit, such as they are, known to the Staff and hopefully to the Sound Transit Board of Directors."
They continue: "This is a decisive moment for our community. Attending the meeting should be a priority, if not mandatory, for those who feel left out, marginalized, and seriously concerned about Sound Transit's plans or, for that matter, feel supportive of Sound Transit's plans for SR522/145th Bus Rapid Transit project."
CORE (Citizens Organized to Rethink Expansion of HWY 522 in Lake Forest Park) is an LFP-based citizen action organization. We are pro-mass transit and pro-Light Rail in Western Washington. We are a registered 501(c)(4) organization. Our goal is to educate the residents of Lake Forest Park that there is "a better way" for Sound Transit than building a devastating dedicated eastbound bus lane through the heart of our City, a design Sound Transit is using on 145th Ave that does not include any dedicated bus lanes.
Email CORE for more information: info@lfpcore.org
