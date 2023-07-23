Free trees for Shoreline residents

Sunday, July 23, 2023

Communi-trees: Free Trees for Shoreline Residents!

Shoreline residents can receive a FREE tree through Communi-trees! Communi-trees is the City’s newest program to grow and maintain trees for a healthy Shoreline! 

Trees provide a wide range of benefits. They clean our air, create shade, relieve stress, and make our community more beautiful.

When you sign up for Communi-trees, you receive: 
  • One free tree per household
  • Help picking the right tree for your space
  • A free watering bag and mulch for your tree
  • Training on tree planting and care
  • Planting assistance for individuals with disabilities *
  • Ongoing tree care reminders
*Subject to volunteer availability.

Full details on eligibility requirements, available tree species, and more can be found here


We are accepting sign-ups through August 15 at 11:59pm. It does not matter when you complete the sign-up form during this time period, so long as you do so no later than August 15.

If we receive more signups than we have trees available, we will choose sign-up requests at random. 

Some priority will be given to neighborhoods identified as having low-tree canopy or increased heat impacts from climate change. This method allows us to equitably distribute trees throughout the City and provide the greatest public benefit.

Questions? Contact Sarah Bruemmer at sbruemmer@shorelinewa.gov or 206-801-2452.


