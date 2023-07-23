Communi-trees: Free Trees for Shoreline Residents!





Trees provide a wide range of benefits. They clean our air, create shade, relieve stress, and make our community more beautiful.



When you sign up for Communi-trees, you receive:

One free tree per household

Help picking the right tree for your space

A free watering bag and mulch for your tree

Training on tree planting and care

Planting assistance for individuals with disabilities *

Ongoing tree care reminders *Subject to volunteer availability.



Full details on eligibility requirements, available tree species, and more can be found here



We are accepting sign-ups through August 15 at 11:59pm. It does not matter when you complete the sign-up form during this time period, so long as you do so no later than August 15.





If we receive more signups than we have trees available, we will choose sign-up requests at random.









Questions? Contact Sarah Bruemmer at





Some priority will be given to neighborhoods identified as having low-tree canopy or increased heat impacts from climate change. This method allows us to equitably distribute trees throughout the City and provide the greatest public benefit.