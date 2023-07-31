Look what a few good volunteers can do
Monday, July 31, 2023
|Bins are full of cattails pulled from Echo Lake
Photo by Patrick Deagen
Look what a few good volunteers can do!!!
The Echo Lake Neighborhood Association project to remove invasive cattails from the beach at Echo Lake Park had a setback when everything shut down for the pandemic.
But work parties have resumed and the one on July 27, 2023 was extremely productive.
Five volunteers = 12 compost bins of invasive cattails pulled from Echo Lake!
It was slightly hazardous, though. The lake has become very popular for fishing so you need to be careful where you step. Fish hooks and fishing line were everywhere.
Thank you to volunteers Marla and Matt Tullio, Pat Deagan and Claudia Meadows, Manuele Meyer.
New volunteers can still get in on the fun. Cattail pulling parties are scheduled for
New volunteers can still get in on the fun. Cattail pulling parties are scheduled for
- Saturday 10am-noon
- Aug 5th
- Thursday 4-6pm
- Aug 17th
- Aug 31st
There are two kinds of cattails, so you don't have to pull every cattail in the lake. Meet by the beach in Echo Lake Park at N 200th and Ashworth Ave N and be prepared to get in the water.
