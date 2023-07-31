Bins are full of cattails pulled from Echo Lake

Photo by Patrick Deagen

Look what a few good volunteers can do!!! Look what a few good volunteers can do!!!





But work parties have resumed and the one on July 27, 2023 was extremely productive.



Five volunteers = 12 compost bins of invasive cattails pulled from Echo Lake!



It was slightly hazardous, though. The lake has become very popular for fishing so you need to be careful where you step. Fish hooks and fishing line were everywhere.



Thank you to volunteers Marla and Matt Tullio, Pat Deagan and Claudia Meadows, Manuele Meyer.



New volunteers can still get in on the fun. Cattail pulling parties are scheduled for

Saturday 10am-noon

Aug 5th

Thursday 4-6pm

Aug 17th



Aug 31st The Echo Lake Neighborhood Association project to remove invasive cattails from the beach at Echo Lake Park had a setback when everything shut down for the pandemic.But work parties have resumed and the one on July 27, 2023 was extremely productive.Five volunteers = 12 compost bins of invasive cattails pulled from Echo Lake!It was slightly hazardous, though. The lake has become very popular for fishing so you need to be careful where you step. Fish hooks and fishing line were everywhere.Thank you to volunteers Marla and Matt Tullio, Pat Deagan and Claudia Meadows, Manuele Meyer.New volunteers can still get in on the fun. Cattail pulling parties are scheduled for

There are two kinds of cattails, so you don't have to pull every cattail in the lake. Meet by the beach in Echo Lake Park at N 200th and Ashworth Ave N and be prepared to get in the water.





