Wildfires: Badger Fire in Douglas County near East Wenatchee threatening crops and power line distribution



Douglas County – State fire assistance has been mobilized under the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan in support of local firefighters working to contain the Badger Fire located in Douglas County, near the city of East Wenatchee. Douglas County – State fire assistance has been mobilized under the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan in support of local firefighters working to contain the Badger Fire located in Douglas County, near the city of East Wenatchee.





Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste authorized the mobilization of state firefighting resources on July 20, 2023, at 4:30pm at the request of Fire Chief Brian Brett, Wenatchee Valley Fire Department.



The Badger Fire started on July 20, 2023, at approximately 3:26pm. This fire is estimated at 700 acres and growing. It is burning in wheat, sagebrush, and shrub-steppe and is threatening crops and power line distribution. Level 1 evacuations are in effect at this time. The fire cause is currently under investigation.







