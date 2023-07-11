Arrest on Aurora Friday

By Diane Hettrick





Around 2pm on Friday, July 7, 2023 residents were startled and alarmed to witness a large number, 9 to 12 depending on accounts, of Shoreline police cars racing north on Aurora,





Then an eyewitness saw a man in handcuffs sitting on the curb in the vicinity of the Dale Turner Y.





Shoreline police state that Shoreline officers were dispatched to a retailer for a robbery. Their investigation resulted in the arrest of one man for felony harassment. No persons were injured. He was booked in the King County Jail.





It is the practice of all emergency services - police, fire, medic - to send all available resources if the call sounds like an emergency. Other jurisdictions will also respond if they are nearby and available.





Once on scene they will assess the situation, determine who has the lead and what resources are needed and everyone else will leave.







