SAVE THIS: Free Concerts and Performances in Shoreline, Edmonds, Lynnwood and Kenmore this summer

By Estelle LeeThe city of Shoreline, Lake Forest Park, Edmonds, Lynwood, and Kenmore are bringing free concerts, performances, and movies all throughout this summer. Be sure to check them out!Halau Hula O Napualani (Pacific Island dance)Tuesday, July 11 at 12:00James Coates (Folk/Rock singer-songwriter)Tuesday, July 11 at 4:30Family-friendly KaraokeTuesday, July 11 at 5:30The Tempest (Shakespeare in the Park)Wednesday, July 12 at 6:30McPage and Powell (Roots/Blues/Pop duo)Thursday, July 13 at 4:30Kupono (Hawaiian trio of Elias Kauhane, Kermet Apio, and Uncle Peter Tabali with Hula O Lehualani), Foleada (Brazilian forró dance music)Thursday, July 13 at 6:00A Discover Pass required to park at Saint Edward State Park (shuttle service will also be available from 5pm to 9pm from the Kenmore Park 'n Ride)