SAVE THIS: Free Concerts and Performances in Shoreline, Edmonds, Lynnwood and Kenmore this summer

Monday, July 10, 2023

Photo by Jerry Pickard 2019 Jazz Walk

By Estelle Lee

The city of Shoreline, Lake Forest Park, Edmonds, Lynwood, and Kenmore are bringing free concerts, performances, and movies all throughout this summer. Be sure to check them out!

Who and what? Halau Hula O Napualani (Pacific Island dance)
When? Tuesday, July 11 at 12:00
Where? Richmond Beach Saltwater Park

Who and what? James Coates (Folk/Rock singer-songwriter)
When? Tuesday, July 11 at 4:30
Where?  Hazel Miller Plaza

Who and what? Family-friendly Karaoke
When? Tuesday, July 11 at 5:30
Where?  Cromwell Park

Who and what? The Tempest (Shakespeare in the Park)
When? Wednesday, July 12 at 6:30
Where?  Richmond Beach Community Park

Who and what? McPage and Powell (Roots/Blues/Pop duo)
When? Thursday, July 13 at 4:30
Where?  Hazel Miller Plaza

Who and what? Kupono (Hawaiian trio of Elias Kauhane, Kermet Apio, and Uncle Peter Tabali with Hula O Lehualani), Foleada (Brazilian forró dance music)
When? Thursday, July 13 at 6:00
Where?  Saint Edward State Park
What to bring? A Discover Pass required to park at Saint Edward State Park (shuttle service will also be available from 5pm to 9pm from the Kenmore Park 'n Ride)

Who and what? The Fentons (Rock/Country/Bluegrass band)
When? Sunday, July 16 at 3:0
Where?  Edmonds City Park

Who and what? Miho and Diego (Musical trip around the world, music in Japanese, Spanish, and English)
When? Tuesday, July 18 at 12:00
Where?  Cromwell Park

Who and what? Outpour Vocals (Acapella ensemble)
When? Tuesday, July 18 at 4:30
Where?  Hazel Miller Plaza

Who and what? Family-friendly Karaoke
When? Tuesday, July 18 at 5:30
Where?  Cromwell Park

Who and what? Lago Vista Social Club (Performing at Swingin’ Summer Eve)
When? Wednesday, July 19 at 5:30 for Swingin’ Summer’s Eve and 7:00 for the live performance
Where?  Cromwell Park

Who and what? Mark Lewis Quartet (Jazz band)
When? Thursday, July 20 at 4:30
Where?  Hazel Miller Plaza

Who and what? Whozyamama (Cajun and Zydeco dance music), Lady A (Real deal Blues from Washington State)
When? Thursday, July 20 at 6:00
Where?  Saint Edward State Park
What to bring? A Discover Pass required to park at Saint Edward State Park (shuttle service will also be available from 5pm to 9pm from the Kenmore Park 'n Ride)

Who and what? The Tempest (Shakespeare in the Park)
When? Thursday, July 20 at 7:00
Where?  Lynndale Park Amphitheater

Who and what? Show Brazil (Contemporary and Traditional Brazilian music)
When? Sunday, July 23 at 3:00
Where?  Edmonds City Park

Who and what? Reptile Isle (Reptile show)
When? Tuesday, July 25 at 12:00
Where?  Cromwell Park

Who and what? Guitar Gil and Sorry Charlie Leggett (Blues duo)
When? Tuesday, July 25 at 4:30
Where?  Hazel Miller Plaza

Who and what? Family-friendly Karaoke
When? Tuesday, July 25 at 5:30
Where?  Cromwell Park

Who and what? The Toucans (Steel drum band)
When? Wednesday, July 26 at 6:30
Where?  Kruckeberg Botanic Garden

Who and what? Anar Dana (Dances from N. Africa to Central Asia)
When? Thursday, July 27 at 4:30
Where?  Hazel Miller Plaza

Who and what? Henry VI, Part I (Shakespeare in the Park)
When? Thursday, July 27 at 7:00
Where?  Lynndale Park Amphitheater

Who and what? Duende Libre Quartet (Pan-Global Jazz fusion)
When? Sunday, July 30 at 3:00
Where?  Edmonds City Park

Who and what? Mikey Mike the Rad Scientist (Discovering science and nature through music)
When? Tuesday, August 1 at 12:00
Where?  Spartan Recreation Center Field

Who and what? Danny Mendoza Latin Jazz Project
When? Tuesday, August 1 at 4:30
Where?  Hazel Miller Plaza

Who and what? Family-friendly Karaoke
When? Tuesday, August 1 at 5:30
Where?  Cromwell Park

Who and what? Saint John and The Revelations (R/B band)
When? Thursday, August 3 at 4:30
Where?  Hazel Miller Plaza

Who and what? Romeo and Juliet (Shakespeare in the Park)
When? Thursday, August 3 at 7:00
Where?  Lynndale Park Amphitheater

Who and what? The Gothard Sisters (Contemporary Celtic music)
When? Sunday, August 6 at 3:00
Where?  Edmonds City Park

Who and what? Jenny Davis Jazz Trio
When? Tuesday, August 8 at 4:30
Where?  Hazel Miller Plaza

Who and what? SeaStar (Americana band)
When? Thursday, August 10 at 4:30
Where?  Hazel Miller Plaza

What? Puss and Boots Outdoor Movie
When? Thursday, August 10 at dusk
Where?  Lynndale Park Ballfield

Who and what? 85th Street Big Band (Swing of the 1930s, 40s, and 50s)
When? Sunday, August 13 at 3:00
Where?  Edmonds City Park

Who and what? The Sidekickers (Pop/Rock/Jazz band)
When? Tuesday, August 15 at 4:30
Where?  Hazel Miller Plaza

Who and what? 2023 North City Jazz Walk (two free venues outdoors featuring The Stacy Jones Band and Hook Me Up)
When? Tuesday, August 15 at 6:30
Where?  (15th Ave NE between NE 175 and NE 180th (North City Business District))

Who and what? Bread and Gravy (Blues/Rock/Pop band)
When? Thursday, August 17 at 4:30
Where?  Hazel Miller Plaza

What? Top Gun: Maverick Outdoor Movie
When? Thursday, August 17 at dusk
Where?  Lynndale Park Ballfield

Who and what? Celebrate Shoreline Festival (with Main Stage and Family Stage acts)
When? Saturday, August 19 at 12:30 for Family Stage and 1:00 for Main Stage
Where?  Cromwell Park

Who and what? The Git Hoan Dancers (People of the Salmon, Tsimshian performance group)
When? Sunday, August 20 at 3:00
Where?  Edmonds City Park

Who and what? Miho and Diego (Musical trip around the world, music in Japanese, Spanish, and English)
When? Tuesday, August 22 at 4:30
Where?  Hazel Miller Plaza

Who and what? Adrian Xavier (Reggae artist)
When? Thursday, August 24 at 4:30 

