What is the fuss about health and gas stoves?

Are they a risk to your health?

Do gas stoves increase the potential for childhood asthma?

Are jurisdictions going to take away gas stoves?

August 17, at 6pm at the Hanger at Town Center (6728 NE 181st Street, Kenmore) there will be a presentation on solar installation.

September 19, 7pm at Shoreline City Hall (17500 Midvale Ave N, Shoreline) there will be a presentation on heat pumps.

Dr. Mark Vossler with Physicians for Social Responsibility will clear the air. He will share information about the health risks from gas stoves for adults and especially children. The presentation will look at the advantages of electrifying not just your stove but also other parts of your home.Gary Hawkey, a Lake Forest Park resident, will provide a demonstration of cooking on an inductions stove.This is the first of a summer series on climate-friendly homes sponsored by the cities of Lake Forest Park, Shoreline and Kenmore.Save the dates!