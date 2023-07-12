Take the Lynnwood Link Connections Survey

Wednesday, July 12, 2023

Elevated Link train crossing over roadway
with Metro bus on it
As Link light rail extends to Lynnwood, the Lynnwood Link Connections mobility project will address changing transit needs and improve mobility options for communities in northwest King County and southwest Snohomish County. 

Metro is working with Sound Transit and Community Transit, among other partners, to coordinate bus routes based on feedback from communities.

Get ready for changes to your neighborhood bus routes! 

To support the opening of Lynnwood Link light rail in 2024, King County Metro and Sound Transit are creating new service plans. 

Help finalize these bus routes by taking the survey by August 27.

Visit Lynnwood Link Connections to learn more about the potential bus route changes, take the survey and register for an upcoming online open house.


Posted by DKH at 1:39 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  