Take the Lynnwood Link Connections Survey
Wednesday, July 12, 2023
|Elevated Link train crossing over roadway
with Metro bus on it
Metro is working with Sound Transit and Community Transit, among other partners, to coordinate bus routes based on feedback from communities.
Get ready for changes to your neighborhood bus routes!
To support the opening of Lynnwood Link light rail in 2024, King County Metro and Sound Transit are creating new service plans.
Help finalize these bus routes by taking the survey by August 27.
Visit Lynnwood Link Connections to learn more about the potential bus route changes, take the survey and register for an upcoming online open house.
- Monday, July 24, from 12:00 to 1:30pm (register here)
- Tuesday, August 15 from 6:00 to 7:30pm (register here)
- Saturday, August 19 from 10:00 to 11:30am (register here)
