Take the Lynnwood Link Connections Survey

Elevated Link train crossing over roadway

with Metro bus on it As Link light rail extends to Lynnwood, the As Link light rail extends to Lynnwood, the Lynnwood Link Connections mobility project will address changing transit needs and improve mobility options for communities in northwest King County and southwest Snohomish County.





Metro is working with Sound Transit and Community Transit , among other partners, to coordinate bus routes based on feedback from communities.





Get ready for changes to your neighborhood bus routes!





To support the opening of Lynnwood Link light rail in 2024, King County Metro and Sound Transit are creating new service plans.









Visit Lynnwood Link Connections to learn more about the potential bus route changes, take the survey and register for an upcoming online open house.