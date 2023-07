Space is still available for an emergency preparedness workshop being held at Fire Station 51 in Kenmore on Saturday, July 22, 2023. 7220 NE 181st St, Kenmore, WA 98028





You can spend the morning learning about local hazards, ways to keep your home safe, how to save a life, and then the class will learn what happens when you Pull, Aim, Squeeze and Sweep a fire extinguisher on a live fire.