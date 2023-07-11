Edmonds in Bloom Garden Tour on Sunday, July 16

Tuesday, July 11, 2023


The annual Edmonds in Bloom Garden Tour is Sunday, July 16, 2023 from 11am to 4pm. General information here.

Early bird tickets are $20; day of tour tickets are $25 (if available). Online tickets have sold out. A few tickets are on sale in downtown Edmonds at ACE Hardware and at Sky Nursery in Shoreline, but do not delay. 

Get your Edmonds in Bloom merchandise here

The Edmonds in Bloom raffle is back, and tickets are now on sale. Check out all the raffle packages available and how to purchase tickets to win at edmondsinbloom.org/edmonds-raffle



