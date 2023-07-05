WeatherWatcher: High temps and wildfire smoke give way to cool down and clear out later in the week

Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Photo by Carl Dinse 7-4-2023

Right now we have a light layer of Canadian wildfire smoke hanging over Puget Sound.

Wednesday and Thursday will still be hazy with the wildfire smoke aloft. High temps will be in the mid 80’s both days.

Photo by Carl Dinse 7-4-2023

Friday we get our A/C back in the form of an onshore flow. We’ll cool back down to the mid 70’s for highs and the wildfire smoke aloft will clear out.

Saturday and beyond should be a decent week weather wise, with sunny skies, highs in the 70’s, and an onshore flow with no wildfire smoke.



