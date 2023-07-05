Wildfires: McEwan Fire in Mason County - evacuations underway



Mason County – State fire assistance has been mobilized under the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan in support of local firefighters working to contain the McEwan Fire located in Mason County, near the city of Shelton.





Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste authorized the mobilization of state firefighting resources on July 4, 2023 at 4:30pm at the request of Fire Chief Jeff Snyder, Central Mason County Fire and EMS.



The McEwan Fire started on July 4, 2023, at approximately 1:52pm. This fire is estimated at 210 acres and growing. It is burning in grass, brush, and timber and is threatening homes, timber, and power infrastructure.





Level 1, 2, and 3 evacuations are in effect at this time. The fire cause is currently under investigation.









