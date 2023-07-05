Salmon mural to be painted at Magnuson Park July 8-9, 2023 - volunteers welcome



A third salmon mural from Austin Picinich will be painted on July 8-9, 2023 at the USGS Western Fisheries Research Center at Magnuson Park 65050 NE 65th, Seattle WA at the south end of Magnuson Park.



Like previous murals, this will be painted in a "paint-by-number" format. The design will be outlined in advance and NEXT weekend, over the two-day weekend July 8 - 9, we'll host 350+ volunteer painters. No art experience required!





BONUS: USGS Western Fisheries Seattle Laboratory is opening their doors so the public can tour -- only on Saturday, July 8th during Community Paint Day.



