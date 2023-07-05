The Seattle Times: Seattle man pleads guilty to stalking U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal
Wednesday, July 5, 2023
Brett Forsell pleaded down to misdemeanor stalking rather than the felony charge prosecutors originally filed.
He was sentenced to 364 days in King County Jail.
Seattle police arrested Forsell outside Jayapal’s house a year ago and jailed him on suspicion of committing a hate crime.
He was released four days later because police couldn’t say with certainty that he told the congresswoman to go back to India or that he had threatened to kill her.
King County prosecutors later charged Forsell with repeatedly harassing and intimidating Jayapal, who feared the man wanted to hurt or kill her
Jayapal represents the 7th district in the U.S. Congress, an area which includes all of Shoreline, Lake Forest Park, Edmonds, and most of Seattle.
