Author event for annual READS summer program on Tuesday July 25, 2023
Wednesday, July 5, 2023
This summer's READS book is Red Paint: The Ancestral Autobiography of a Coast Salish Punk, by local author Sasha taqwšablu LaPointe.
The community event with the author will take place on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 7:00pm at Third Place Commons.
The annual READS summer program is sponsored by the City of Lake Forest Park’s Library Advisory Committee, Third Place Books, and Friends of the Shoreline, Richmond Beach, and Lake Forest Park Libraries.
0 comments:
Post a Comment