Tour de Terrace this weekend in Mountlake Terrace

Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Seafair Pirates will be at Tour de Terrace
Tour de Terrace is back this year and bigger than ever. Events are scheduled over three days:

Hours
  • Friday, July 21: 2-11 p.m.
  • Saturday, July 22: Noon-11 p.m.
  • Sunday, July 23: Noon-6 p.m.
Evergreen Playfield Complex, 22205 56th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace.

Parades, carnival, rides, food, live music, car show. There won’t be a fireworks show this year, but festival organizer say they “look forward to seeing it again in the future.”

The event is a Seafair event, so the pirates will be there. They get a little rowdy so keep your daughters out of the way!




