Tour de Terrace this weekend in Mountlake Terrace
Tuesday, July 18, 2023
|Seafair Pirates will be at Tour de Terrace
Hours
- Friday, July 21: 2-11 p.m.
- Saturday, July 22: Noon-11 p.m.
- Sunday, July 23: Noon-6 p.m.
Parades, carnival, rides, food, live music, car show. There won’t be a fireworks show this year, but festival organizer say they “look forward to seeing it again in the future.”
The event is a Seafair event, so the pirates will be there. They get a little rowdy so keep your daughters out of the way!
