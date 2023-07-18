LFP, Kenmore, and Shoreline to offer GO ELECTRIC! workshop series starting today (Tuesday)



The cities of Lake Forest Park, Kenmore, and Shoreline have partnered together to host a GO ELECTRIC! workshop series!





Learn how you can have cleaner air and cook faster by switching from gas to an induction stovetop.





Dr. Mark Vossler from Physicians for Social Responsibility will be presenting information on the health benefits of electrifying your home, especially in the kitchen, for adults and children.





Gary Hawkey, a Lake Forest Park resident, will provide a demonstration of cooking on an induction stove.



Watch for the next in the series hosted by the City of Kenmore on solar installations and then Shoreline on heat pumps. Save the dates!



