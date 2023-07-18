LFP, Kenmore, and Shoreline to offer GO ELECTRIC! workshop series starting today (Tuesday)
Tuesday, July 18, 2023
The cities of Lake Forest Park, Kenmore, and Shoreline have partnered together to host a GO ELECTRIC! workshop series!
Each presentation in the series will help homeowners and renters find out about rebates available from the federal government. The Inflation Reduction Act provides tax rebates and tax credits for making climate friendly home improvements.
The first workshop will be July 18, 2023 at 7:00pm at Third Place Commons 17171 Bothell Way NE in Lake Forest Park.
Learn how you can have cleaner air and cook faster by switching from gas to an induction stovetop.
Dr. Mark Vossler from Physicians for Social Responsibility will be presenting information on the health benefits of electrifying your home, especially in the kitchen, for adults and children.
Gary Hawkey, a Lake Forest Park resident, will provide a demonstration of cooking on an induction stove.
Watch for the next in the series hosted by the City of Kenmore on solar installations and then Shoreline on heat pumps. Save the dates!
- Keep Calm and Solar On, August 17 at 6:00pm at the Hanger at Town Center 6728 NE 181st Street, Kenmore
- ACs That Bring The Heat, September at 19, 7:00pm at Shoreline City Hall 17500 Midvale Ave N, Shoreline
Take part in the series and learn ways to get ready and take on climate friendly actions!
