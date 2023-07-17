Pizza and Books for middle and high school aged youth Thursday
Monday, July 17, 2023
Any middle and high school-aged youth are welcome. Come and discuss what you have been reading while enjoying some pizza!
Location: Richmond Highlands Rec Center 16554 Fremont Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133
Note this event happens once in July and once in Aug!
Shoreline Teen Center is open Thursdays from 2:30 to 6:00pm so feel free to come early and stay late for Teen Center games and activities.
Register at pizzabooksKCLS.eventbrite.com
For more events from KCLS check out KCLS Teens
For more from the Shoreline Teen Center follow us on Instagram at @ SHORLINETEENPROGRAMS or online at linktr.ee/shorelineteens and shorelinewa.gov/teens
For middle school and high school students only. The Shoreline Teen Center is a drop-in free program sponsored by the City of Shoreline that provides a safe place for teens to have fun. We serve ages 12-18
Teens are supervised by City staff and are provided with engaging activities. Our Mission is to support youth making successful life choices by offering engaging programs that foster a sense of identity, leadership, and community. Parents and guardians do not stay for events.
