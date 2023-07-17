Upcoming workshops at Kruckeberg
Monday, July 17, 2023
Plant Propagation by Cuttings | Saturday, July 22nd
Learn the art of vegetative propagation by cuttings! Join this class to grow new plants from shrubs and herbaceous specimens found in the Kruckeberg Botanic Garden. This must-have skill for budding horticulturists will nurture your green thumb (hint hint: humidity is key!). You'll create a tray of cuttings to take home and gain knowledge for future propagation.
Hypertufa Planters | Saturday, August 12th
Experience the artistry of crafting a hypertufa container. These visually captivating, lightweight creations add a naturalistic touch to your container plantings. Each participant will make and take home one 12×12-inch container, with instructions for making more. You'll also learn how to elegantly fill it with plants handpicked from the MsK Nursery.
Concrete Leaf Casting | Saturday, August 5th
Enhance your garden with a unique touch by crafting a stunning concrete leaf cast! Join our workshop and unleash your creativity as you create a captivating piece of art for your garden or home.
Herbal Balms and Salves | Saturday, August 19th
Herbal crafting connects us to our past, utilizing commonly grown herbs with remarkable healing properties. Join our class to discover easy yet rewarding plants for crafting balms and salves. Participants will take home their creations!
Visit us Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays March thru October 10 am - 5 pm, November thru February 10 am - 3pm, admission is always free!
20312 15th Ave NW, Shoreline, WA 98177
206-546-1281
info@kruckeberg.org
