Upcoming workshops at Kruckeberg

Concrete leaf casting Registration is open for workshops at Kruckeberg Botanic Garden. These workshops are an opportunity to connect with friends and family while picking up a new skill. Check out the details, and secure your spot!













Learn the art of vegetative propagation by cuttings! Join this class to grow new plants from shrubs and herbaceous specimens found in the Kruckeberg Botanic Garden. This must-have skill for budding horticulturists will nurture your green thumb (hint hint: humidity is key!). You'll create a tray of cuttings to take home and gain knowledge for future propagation.Experience the artistry of crafting a hypertufa container. These visually captivating, lightweight creations add a naturalistic touch to your container plantings. Each participant will make and take home one 12×12-inch container, with instructions for making more. You'll also learn how to elegantly fill it with plants handpicked from the MsK Nursery.Enhance your garden with a unique touch by crafting a stunning concrete leaf cast! Join our workshop and unleash your creativity as you create a captivating piece of art for your garden or home.Herbal crafting connects us to our past, utilizing commonly grown herbs with remarkable healing properties. Join our class to discover easy yet rewarding plants for crafting balms and salves. Participants will take home their creations!Visit us Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays March thru October 10 am - 5 pm, November thru February 10 am - 3pm, admission is always free!206-546-1281