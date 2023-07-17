Secretary Hobbs named Western Region Vice President of the National Association of Secretaries of State
Monday, July 17, 2023
|Steve Hobbs, Washington
Secretary of State
Secretary Hobbs was sworn in Wednesday, July 12, at the NASS 2023 Summer Conference in Washington, D.C.
Founded in 1904, NASS is the nation’s oldest nonpartisan professional organization for public officials. Its members include secretaries of state, lieutenant governors, and chief state election officials from all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and U.S. territories.
“I am honored to have been selected by my fellow secretaries of state to a national leadership role for our organization,” Secretary Hobbs said.
“NASS is a vital partnership for states to share important innovations about elections, business support, and the many other critical services secretaries of state provide. I look forward to this opportunity to work with other state leaders and share the advances that we’ve made in Washington.”
Secretary Hobbs began serving as Washington Secretary of State in November 2021 and was elected in 2022.
Washington’s Office of the Secretary of State oversees a number of areas within state government, including managing state elections, registering corporations and charities, and governing the use of the state flag and state seal.
The office also manages the State Archives and the State Library, documents extraordinary stories in Washington’s history through Legacy Washington, oversees the Combined Fund Drive for charitable giving by state employees, and administers the state’s Address Confidentiality Program to help protect survivors of crime.
