Obtain a commemorative brick for a veteran at the Shoreline Famers Market
Monday, July 17, 2023
|Shoreline Veterans Recognition Plaza
Photo by Doug Cerretti
Sample engraved bricks will be displayed and orders taken to honor Veterans at the Plaza. The SVA, a standing committee of the Starr Sutherland, Jr Post 227 of The American Legion, was formed in 2010 to design, raise funds, and build the Shoreline Veterans Recognition Plaza.
The Plaza recognizes past, current and future veterans and is located on the northside of Shoreline City Hall, 17500 Midvale Ave N, Shoreline 98133.
If you can’t make it this Saturday, the SVA will return to the Farmers Market August 19 and September 2. The Shoreline Farmers Market is located at Shoreline Park and Ride, 18821 Aurora Ave N (192nd St N and Aurora Ave N).
|This brick honors well-known Shoreline
resident Dwight Stevens who died in 2020
You can choose to have your brick placed at the Plaza or shipped to you to display at home. This would be a wonderful gift to honor a Veteran family member or friend.
The American Legion Post 227’s webpage or you can print out the order form, fill it out and mail it in with your check or credit card number. Purchases are tax deductible as the Shoreline Veterans Association is a 501(c)19 non-profit.
See previous article about the Veterans Recognition Plaza
--Doug Cerretti
See previous article about the Veterans Recognition Plaza
--Doug Cerretti
0 comments:
Post a Comment