Obtain a commemorative brick for a veteran at the Shoreline Famers Market

Shoreline Veterans Recognition Plaza

Photo by Doug Cerretti The Shoreline Veterans Association (SVA) will have a booth at the Shoreline Farmers Market this Saturday July 22, 2023 from 10:00am to 2:00pm to showcase the Shoreline Veterans Recognition Plaza.





Sample engraved bricks will be displayed and orders taken to honor Veterans at the Plaza. The SVA, a standing committee of the Starr Sutherland, Jr Post 227 of The American Legion, was formed in 2010 to design, raise funds, and build the Shoreline Veterans Recognition Plaza.









If you can’t make it this Saturday, the SVA will return to the Farmers Market August 19 and September 2. The Shoreline Farmers Market is located at Shoreline Park and Ride, 18821 Aurora Ave N (192nd St N and Aurora Ave N).





This brick honors well-known Shoreline

resident Dwight Stevens who died in 2020 Engraved bricks to honor Veterans can be purchased for a $100 donation. A single brick can be engraved with the Veteran's name, service branch and years served.





You can choose to have your brick placed at the Plaza or shipped to you to display at home. This would be a wonderful gift to honor a Veteran family member or friend.











