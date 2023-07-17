Voters pamphlets and ballots have been mailed and drop boxes are open
Monday, July 17, 2023
Voters who have not received their ballots by Monday can call King County Elections at 206-296-VOTE (8683).
This election is the first in which ballots translated into Russian and Somali are available for voters. These two languages join Chinese, Korean, Spanish, and Vietnamese as fully supported languages at KCE, meaning everything from ballots and voters’ pamphlet to voter education and customer service are available in-language.
Voters who wish to update their language preference can call 206-296-VOTE (8683) or use the online form.
Ballots must be postmarked by Election Day, August 1, or returned to one of the 76 drop boxes locations across the county. Drop boxes are open 24-hours, seven days a week, until 8pm sharp on Election Day.
Locally, drop boxes are at LFP City Hall, Shoreline Library, and 192nd and Aurora Park and Ride.
The deadline to register to vote online is July 24. Voters can register and vote through 8pm on Election Day at any of KCE’s Vote Center locations - locally, at Kenmore City Hall.
All voters are encouraged to track their ballot to make sure their voice heard. Voters can also sign up for ballot alerts to receive text and email notifications about their ballot status from when it’s mailed to when it’s verified and counted by King County Elections. Simply opt in online through KCE’s ballot tracker.
