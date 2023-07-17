Voters pamphlets and ballots have been mailed and drop boxes are open

King County Elections (KCE) mailed approximately 1.4 million ballots for the August 1, 2023 Primary to registered voters across King County today. KCE is projecting 35% turnout for this election. Turnout in both the 2021 and 2019 Primary Elections reached 35%



Ballots must be postmarked by Election Day, August 1, or returned to one of the 76 drop boxes locations across the county. Drop boxes are open 24-hours, seven days a week, until 8pm sharp on Election Day.





Voters who have not received their ballots by Monday can call King County Elections at 206-296-VOTE (8683).This election is the first in which ballots translated into Russian and Somali are available for voters. These two languages join Chinese, Korean, Spanish, and Vietnamese as fully supported languages at KCE, meaning everything from ballots and voters’ pamphlet to voter education and customer service are available in-language.