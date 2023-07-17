Medical experts ask Congress to help deal with a rise in "superbugs"

Monday, July 17, 2023

Medical experts want Congress to pass legislation that could help deal with a rise in so-called "superbugs" -- bacterial infections that are resistant to antibiotics. 

Abundant use of antibiotics in both medical care and in agriculture for livestock are blamed for driving the trend. 

U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall, of Kansas, the top Republican on a subcommittee that discussed the issue this week, and also a doctor, noted that more than 3 million Americans will be diagnosed this year with an antimicrobial-resistant infection.

