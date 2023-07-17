Medical experts ask Congress to help deal with a rise in "superbugs"
Monday, July 17, 2023
|Photo by Volodymyr Hryshchenko on Unsplash
Abundant use of antibiotics in both medical care and in agriculture for livestock are blamed for driving the trend.
U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall, of Kansas, the top Republican on a subcommittee that discussed the issue this week, and also a doctor, noted that more than 3 million Americans will be diagnosed this year with an antimicrobial-resistant infection.
