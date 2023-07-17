New state agency will investigate police use of deadly force

A new Washington agency established to investigate incidents where police officers use deadly force is now accepting requests to review past cases.





It is not investigating new ones yet.





Led by a civilian director, the state's Office of Independent Investigations is meant to serve as an unbiased examiner of the deadly force incidents.





It only plans to delve into past cases if new evidence emerges that wasn't part of an earlier investigation.





The office was created by legislation that was part of a 2021 package of bills intended to improve police accountability. The co-chair of an advisory board to the office described reviewing past cases as "a big step and something a lot of us have wanted for a long time."




