New state agency will investigate police use of deadly force

Monday, July 17, 2023

A new Washington agency established to investigate incidents where police officers use deadly force is now accepting requests to review past cases. 

It is not investigating new ones yet. 

Led by a civilian director, the state's Office of Independent Investigations is meant to serve as an unbiased examiner of the deadly force incidents. 

It only plans to delve into past cases if new evidence emerges that wasn't part of an earlier investigation. 

The office was created by legislation that was part of a 2021 package of bills intended to improve police accountability. The co-chair of an advisory board to the office described reviewing past cases as “a big step and something a lot of us have wanted for a long time.” | 

Posted by DKH at 3:19 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  