Puget Sound Vintage Radio Swap Meet and Experience Thursday August 20, 2023





Entrance is free to the public.





This meet will include a vintage electronics swap meet, vintage technology demonstrations, a free radio troubleshooting and evaluation booth, radio and cash raffles, prizes and food.





Find out what Grandma’s old radio is worth and what it takes to get it going again. See an actual Jacobs Ladder, Tesla Coil and Van De Graff machines in action in the classroom building, free great family fun!



The gate will open to swap meet vendors at 6am and sale will start at 9am.











If you or your organization wish to have a non-selling free booth to promote your organization, visit the PSARA website at: pugetsoundantiqueradio.com and request a space. PSARA is a non-profit organization recognized by the State of Washington.

The public is invited to celebrate the Puget Sound Antique Radio Association’s 50th anniversary swap meet and electronics experience.