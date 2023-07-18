National Night Out in Lake Forest Park

Tuesday, August 1st from 6-9pm. Lake Forest Park Police and City of Lake Forest Park are excited to announce that National Night Out is just around the corner, taking place on





This special evening aims to strengthen our community bonds by encouraging everyone to step outside and connect with their neighbors for a delightful gathering filled with fun, food, and a strong sense of togetherness.





National Night Out presents an excellent opportunity to familiarize yourself with those living nearby, as well as the dedicated first responders who serve our city. Throughout the event, we'll have city staff, NEMCo volunteers, police officers, and firefighters making their rounds, visiting as many neighbor parties as possible.









To participate and make the most of this fantastic occasion, please visit https://www.cityoflfp.gov/429/National-Night-Out

There you'll find further information regarding the event, and please note that registration will close next Friday, July 21st.





Let's come together and make this National Night Out a memorable celebration of our wonderful community.





