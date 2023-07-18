Jobs: City of Shoreline Administrative Assistant II



Salary $31.13 - $39.45 HourlyClosing Date: 7/31/23 11:59 PM Pacific TimePublic Works is an exciting environment committed to serving the residents through a variety of projects and programs. The Department is accredited by the American Public Works Association (APWA) demonstrating use of best practices for the industry and a dedication to continually improving/enhancing operations and project delivery. The Engineering Division within the Department is looking for a positive, resourceful, and supportive individual to be part of a dynamic team of project managers, engineers, and other professionals charged with development review, delivery of capital projects, addressing real-time traffic and transportation needs, and responding to queries from community members. The successful candidate will be able to support multiple project managers and projects including being adaptive, identifying and solving problems, and committed to customer service and the community.This half-time position will perform a wide variety of responsible and complex administra­tive, and clerical duties in support of the department; will perform as part of a team focused on delivery of capital projects, plan review, and other related activities; and will perform a variety of tasks including support of public outreach, contract administration, management, and analysis of information and documentation.DEFINITIONThis classification performs a wide variety of responsible and complex administra­tive and clerical duties in support of an assigned department; provides information and assistance to the public regarding departmental policies and procedures; and performs a variety of tasks relative to the assigned area of responsibility.